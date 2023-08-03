A Marion man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Green Sea woman.
Dominique Brand was sentenced in federal court Thursday afternoon to life in prison, plus 10 years in connection to the murder of Mary Ann Elvington.
Brand was convicted after a multi-day bench trial in September 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and using or carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in a manner constituting murder.
Evidence presented at trial showed on Sunday, March 28, 2021, Brand entered Elvington’s home in Nichols. While inside the house, authorities said he fired a 12-gauge shotgun into the hallway floor at close range.
Authorities said Brand’s DNA was later found on multiple items inside Elvington’s home, including the spent 12-gauge shotgun shell he fired, a pizza slice he ate, a water bottle he drank from and a jewelry box he touched, authorities said. Across the street from Elvington’s home, investigators found Brand’s blood and touch DNA inside a stolen church van that was stuck in the mud.
At about 6:11 p.m. that night, Brand forced Elvington to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and back into South Carolina. During this trip, Brand sat behind Elvington with the shotgun.
Later that evening, Brand drove Elvington to a remote crossroads in Marion County and walked her behind the abandoned Zion Grocery store. He held the shotgun to the back of her head and killed her. Brand then drove Elvington’s car to Marion, where he hid it behind an abandoned club. Elvington’s body was found the following evening. Brand turned himself in to authorities on March 31, 2021.
“Dominique Brand’s crimes were senseless, tragic, and irreversible,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “His conviction and life sentence reflect the commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to working with our local, state, and federal partners to hold violent offenders accountable. We hope Ms. Elvington’s loved ones can find healing in knowing that justice has been served.”
United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon presided over the trial and imposed the sentence. Lydon handed brand two concurrent life sentences on the carjacking and kidnapping convictions, plus 10 years consecutive for using a firearm during the commission of these offenses.
“This sentence brings a measure of accountability to a violent criminal who showed no regard for the sanctity of life,” said Steve Jensen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office. “No sentence can fully heal the wounds of the victim’s loved ones, but it is our hope that those affected by this senseless act can begin healing knowing that justice prevailed.”
In 2009, Brand was first booked into the South Carolina Department of Corrections under the Youthful Offender Act, according to SCDC. About five months later, he was released to Marion County on YOA parole and his sentence was “satisfied” in July 2011.
Since then, Brand has faced more than two dozen charges ranging from violent burglaries to grand larceny, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree burglary in Marion County in 2012 and was readmitted to prison on a 15-year sentence. He was required to serve one-third of that before becoming eligible for parole, according to the SCDC.
Brand was released on parole in April 2018. Had Brand not been paroled, he would have been released on supervised reentry in June 2019. His official “max-out” date was December 2019.
In March, Elvington’s family filed a lawsuit against OnStar, alleging the company refused to release her location around the time she was murdered. The wrongful death lawsuit claims OnStar was negligent and was informed repeatedly that Elvington was in danger, but would not release her location to her family or local law enforcement.
That lawsuit is still pending, according to the Horry County Public Index.
