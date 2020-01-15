A Myrtle Beach man charged with shooting and killing a pregnant woman in 2017 will spend years behind bars after entering an Alford plea Wednesday morning.
Judge Steven H. John sentenced Jordan Pyatt to 17 years in prison. Pyatt will receive credit for the nearly two years and four months he’s spent in jail.
The 24-year-old was initially charged with murder, but pleaded to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter under the North Carolina vs. Alford provision. An Alford plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury might convict based on the evidence. It is considered the same as a guilty plea for purposes of sentencing.
Pyatt was charged with fatally shooting Jadasia Myers, 22, near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach.
Myers was pregnant and her baby, a girl named Harmony, was delivered but did not survive.
The shooting caused an outcry from members of the city’s Booker T. Washington community.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
17 years for taking 2 lives is a travesty of justice for the deceased! Unfortunately prosecutors are too quick to offer quick plea deals in order to keep their prosecution records looking good! The deceased did not receive justice!
