A Myrtle Beach man on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the death of his girlfriend’s infant daughter in July 2017, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Daquan Jamal Simmons, 25, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter before Circuit Judge Steven John, said Mary-Ellen Walter, a senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office.
John sentenced Simmons to 15 years in prison.
Simmons was originally charged with homicide by child abuse by the Myrtle Beach Police Department after authorities began investigating the disappearance of an 8-month-old child.
Ladasha Harriett, the baby's biological mother, told police her daughter was killed by Simmons, the release said.
Harriett was also charged in the case and pleaded guilty to counts in connection with her daughter's death. She is set to be sentenced Thursday.
In arrest warrants, police say Harriett allowed Simmons to beat the infant and did nothing to stop him.
Police also said Harriett told authorities the baby died on July 15, 2017, and that she placed the infant in a car seat and allowed Simmons to take the baby away.
Harriett later learned Simmons had left the child’s body in a wooded field in Socastee.
She told police she and Simmons went to that field and buried the child on July 16, 2017.
Harriett helped lead detectives to the field, where the child’s remains were recovered in September 2017.
Authorities previously identified the child as Aaliyana McCoy.
