A 26-year-old man Wednesday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a cab driver in Horry County in 2017, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Marion Campbell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter before Circuit Court Judge Deadra Jefferson, said Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office.
Oskin recommended a 30-year sentence as part of the plea.
Campbell was charged Sept. 21, 2017 in connection with the June 2017 killing of 66-year-old Dennis Mantle, the release said.
Mantle was found dead in his cab along Juniper Bay Road near Dunn Shortcut Road.
“Mr. Mantle’s family attended the hearing and supported the outcome,” Oskin said in the release. “We are glad to provide Mr. Mantle’s family with justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.