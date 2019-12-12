A 31-year-old Myrtle Beach man Tuesday pleaded guilty to the abuse of a 9-month-old German Shepherd and was sentenced to time in prison, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced.
Christopher Sauber pleaded guilty to ill treatment of animals and was sentenced to five years imprisonment suspended to 180 days in prison followed by three years of probation. The sentence requires that Sauber continue mandatory treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
All defendants are entitled to plead guilty to the charge, the release said, and no negotiations were made as to the sentence by the Solicitor’s Office.
In June 2018, Myrtle Beach police found the emaciated animal in a crate without water and covered in feces and urine.
The dog, now called Queen Sophie, also had extreme injuries. Authorities saw visible wounds with disease and infection.
She was taken to the Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach, where she was nursed back to health. She was later adopted.
“A big thank you goes to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, specifically Officer Steven Trott, who appeared in court today to advocate for Sophie, and to the Grand Strand Humane Society and everyone who volunteered their time and resources to make sure Sophie was able to have a new lease on life,” assistant solicitor Cara Walker, who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office, said in the release. “Throughout this case, Officer Trott and I recognize the terrible things that happened to her. There is no excuse for inflicting harm on defenseless animals.”
