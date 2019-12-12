Horry County Government will spend the next two months looking for land in the western part of the county to purchase for an equestrian arena and civic center. County officials recently directed staff to begin searching for 100-150 acres in the area between U.S. 501 and S.C. 22 up to S.C. 22’s intersection with U.S. 701 North. County staffers plan to bring land prices and options back to council in January. A special committee of county leaders met to discuss the proposal, which would be funded with the economic development money the county receives from Horry Electric Cooperative. So far, the county has banked $1.2 million and the cooperative expects to allocate $400,000 per year for the project.

