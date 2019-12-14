A 58-year-old man died in a hit-and-run Friday night on U.S. 17 in Little River, authorities said.
The deceased was identified as James Urban, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release. He had recently moved to the Little River area from Michigan.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Urban was struck by an unknown vehicle near Baldwin Avenue around 7:35 p.m.
Authorities believe he had been lying in the road when he was hit by the vehicle.
The vehicle did not stop and has not been located, Collins said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.