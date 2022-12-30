A shootout with a Conway police officer left one man with life-threatening injuries Thursday night, authorities said.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Forest Loop Road area near Ninth Avenue when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.
“The subject exited his vehicle [and] immediately started shooting at the officer,” Long said. “The officer was able to return fire and the subject was struck.”
The officer was not injured. Long said the officer and others who responded to the shooting helped the injured suspect, who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
State Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating the shooting. That state agency typically investigates shootings involving local police officers.
SLED has not identified the person who was shot or the officer who shot him.
When the officer initiated the traffic stop, the 18-year-old driver stopped in a driveway, got out of the vehicle and fired at the officer, according to a news release from SLED.
"SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter," the release stated. "Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors."
Long said no one else was involved in the shooting and police are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the case.
This was the 32nd officer-involved shooting in the state this year and the first for the Conway Police Department. Statewide, police were involved in 40 shootings last year, though none of those were Conway police cases.
Check back for updates.
