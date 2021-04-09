top story
Man in custody after missing teen found safe in Myrtle Beach
She was reported missing Wednesday.
Police arrested a Michigan man in connection with the case of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing but was found safe Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Hunter James Cooper, 21, of Clinton Township, Michigan, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a news release from the MBPD.
The teen was reported missing near Dunes Village Resort on Wednesday.
"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, their law enforcement partners, and the concerned citizens that shared information; the run-away juvenile, reported missing from 5300 North Ocean Boulevard, has been found and she is safe," the news release said.
Initially, officers feared the teen was in danger. However, after an investigation, police discovered that the teen was staying with Cooper "on her own accord" in Myrtle Beach, according to the release.
"It has become apparent that she left on her own free will," the release said.
Police said no additional information will be released at this time.
"The department is very thankful for the quick action and assistance from the Myrtle Beach community," the release said. "The tips received helped officers locate the juvenile and identify the person she was with."
