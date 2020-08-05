A 76-year-old man died from drowning in the ocean in the Garden City Beach area, authorities said.
He was identified as Anthony McAleenan of Willowbrook, Illinois, Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said in a news release.
Dontell said initial reports indicate he was attempting to rescue another swimmer in distress at the time of his drowning.
Around 12:30 p.m Tuesday, a call came in about an elderly man found unresponsive in the ocean.
McAllenan was taken to Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
