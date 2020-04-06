A 30-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the Loris area, authorities said.
He was identified as Kaine Strickland of Green Sea, who died of injuries he sustained in the crash, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
A 2006 Chevrolet HHR was heading west on Daisy Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
The Chevrolet's driver, who was later identified as Strickland, was partially ejected due to the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Please avoid the area of Red Bluff Road and Daisy Road in Loris.Loris FD, @SCDPS_PIO and Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries that was dispatched around 6:40 p.m.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/bHlVLf4AfM— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 5, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.