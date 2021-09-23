A man who suffered injuries from a traffic collision died after nearly two weeks in the hospital, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday.
John Blakely, Jr., 63, of Murrells Inlet, was involved in a crash about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 on Highway 17 at Mt. Gilead Road, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Blakely was hospitalized following the crash, and died Tuesday, Willard said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
