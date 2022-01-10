A 28-year-old man faces charges in connection to a fatal shooting on Grey Street last week, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Patrick Anthony Brave of Myrtle Beach is charged with murder and first degree burglary following an investigation into a homicide on Jan. 5, said MBPD spokesperson Tom Vest.
A bond was not set for the murder and burglary charges during a hearing Monday afternoon as magistrate judges are unable set bonds for murder charges. Brave will face a general sessions judge for a bond hearing March 4.
Last week, Myrtle Beach officers responded to the 900 block of Grey Street after hearing gunshots while patrolling in the area.
Police said Brave drove to the victim's house, where an altercation happened between he and the victim. After the altercation, the victim was shot multiple times and was later located by officers around 7 p.m. after Brave fled the area, Vest said.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died from injuries several days later, Vest said.
Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report No. 22-000313.
