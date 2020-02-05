A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Myrtle Beach.
Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rodgers of Myrtle Beach was detained on the night of the shooting and has been in custody since the incident, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was stolen during a vehicle break-in on Calhoun Road earlier that day.
Rodgers faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen firearm, burglary auto and simple possession of marijuana.
The victim in the shooting was 14-year-old Anthony Lemay, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 500 block of 65th Avenue North after the incident was reported at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Police initially said one person suffered serious injuries and later confirmed the person died.
Few details have been released about the shooting.
A post sent out by the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page states, "This is a tragic loss of life and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim."
Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
I’m not even gonna venture a guess regarding details of the shooting!!
Yes it was an accident.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.