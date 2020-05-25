A 22-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Myrtle Beach reported early Monday morning, authorities said.

Police arrested Kemian Masonté Reese, 22, of Greenwood and charged him with murder, unlawfully carrying a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the case, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Cadric Elmore Jr., 24, also of Greenwood, was killed in the shooting, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called to a shooting in the area of 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard around 12:40 a.m.

The agency is investigating the homicide.

Anyone who has information, photos or videos is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous. One can also email the department at pdsocial@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

Reese has prior convictions of second-degree assault and battery, unlawfully carrying a pistol and drug-related counts out of Greenwood County, according to online court records.

In August 2019, he pleaded guilty to breach of peace, aggravated in nature, and was sentenced to seven years in prison suspended to 150 days and 30 months of probation.

This is one of multiple shootings reported in the Ocean Boulevard area in two days.

Police responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard that left four people hurt. Six people are in custody in connection to that case.

Two people were also shot on Sunday, May 17 in what police described as a gang-related shooting that occurred on Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue. Seven people were arrested in connection to that incident.