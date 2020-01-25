A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened around 1 a.m. near Cabots Creek Drive.
A 2002 GMC truck heading east on S.C. 544 went into a median and struck a 2001 Ford truck in the median that was helping another vehicle.
The GMC also struck a pedestrian who was outside of the Ford.
The pedestrian, who was identified as Timothy Shulkcum of Myrtle Beach by the Horry County Coroner’s Office, was killed in the crash.
The GMC traveled to Peachtree Grocery, where the driver was taken into custody.
The driver of the GMC, Riley Patton 23, has been charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of a collision involving death.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.