Police charged a man with driving under the influence in connection with a deadly crash Friday night in Myrtle Beach.
The wreck occurred shortly before midnight when a vehicle collided with a moped in the 4600 block of North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
The driver of the moped died in the wreck. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified him as Tommy Anderson, 51, of Myrtle Beach.
Authorities took the driver of the other vehicle, Shane Divine Bandolas, into custody. The 25-year-old is charged with felony DUI with death. Police also charged him with third-degree assault and battery in relation to a separate case.
WMBF News contributed to this report.
