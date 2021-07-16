A 33-year-old man has been charged with arson, calling a false bomb threat, false fire alarm and burglary after barricading himself in a Myrtle Beach hotel room Thursday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested Kennth Beachum Thursday after he barricaded himself in a Yachtsman Resort room for over four hours.
“Officers were called to the Yachtsman yesterday after a bomb threat to the Olympic Pancake house led officers to the Seaglass Tower,” read an MBPD press release. “While officers were investigating the bomb threat, Beachum pulled the fire alarm on the resort's seventh floor, forcing guests out of their room.”
Beachum, of Mullins, then barricaded himself in a room on the 7th floor and called dispatch, which, alongside negotiators, spoke with him until he tossed the phone off the balcony.
Detectives in the adjoining room spoke with Beachum for several hours until smelling smoke coming from furniture he had set ablaze.
After the sprinkler system doused the fire, officers and firefighters stormed the room and detained Beachum on the balcony.
“This was outstanding work done by officers and our law enforcement and fire department partners," said MBPD Chief Amy Prock. “This was a rapidly changing incident and required a joint response from several agencies. Our partnerships and training resulted in a positive ending, and I am proud of our team for their courage and for safely taking Beachum into custody.”
