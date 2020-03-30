A Myrtle Beach area man faces several charges in connection with a shooting in Green Sea that left a pregnant woman seriously injured.
Dustin Anthony Butler, 34, is charged with attempted murder, first degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting, Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in an email.
Butler was taken into custody in North Carolina by Laurinburg police several hours after the shooting occurred. He was extradited to Horry County and formally charged by local authorities on Wednesday. Butler remains jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Evidence uncovered during the the investigation suggests that Butler shot the victim in the head. At the time of the shooting, Butler was wanted in relation to a domestic violence incident that occurred in November 2019 involving the same victim, officials said.
"HCPD would like to thank all those who contributed to the investigation and apprehension of Butler in connection with this case," Moskov's email said. "We would also like to acknowledge the EMS personnel and medical staff who worked to save the victim."
Moskov said the victim was recently released from the hospital and is doing well.
"Her unborn child was unaffected by the incident and the child is expected to arrive later this year," Moskov's email states.
Anyone suffering from domestic abuse is encouraged to contact local authorities. Victim advocate services are available through the HCPD and other local police agencies. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. If you need help and cannot speak safely, you can also visit thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522.
Check back for updates.
