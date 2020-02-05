A man is charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl in the Conway area in 2013.
Justin Edward Markante, 35, faces a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to online records. He remained jailed at the time of this report.
On Nov. 2, 2019, an Horry County police officer met with the victim and another person who said she found out about the incident a year earlier but didn’t report it to police until that day, according to a police report.
The victim said she was sexually assaulted at a home on Wilbur Dunn Place roughly six years ago, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.