Authorities charged a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Longs last month, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Justin Lindsay, 20, is charged with hit and run with death, online jail records show.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the Highway Patrol said law enforcement charged him in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Aug. 29.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 54-year-old Charles Mechling of Little River died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on S.C. 9 near the intersection with GP Smith Avenue, authorities said. That intersection is about seven miles west of North Myrtle Beach.
Authorities said a vehicle heading south on S.C. 9 struck a 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Mechling that was traveling in the same direction.
Mechling was the only person on the motorcycle. The other vehicle left the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.