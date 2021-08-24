A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection shooting that happened in Conway in February, according to jail records.
Jutwa Esquan Marcell Hollingsworth, of Conway, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful.
According to a Conway police report, officers responded to a suspicious persons call in the area of 1612 Forest View Rd. just before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 20.
While officers were in route, dispatchers informed police that one of the suspects had discharged a firearm toward the victim while running away in the area of Forest View Road and Jenkins Drive. The report said that a mass search was conducted when Conway officers arrived on scene, with the help of the Horry County Police Department.
A Forward Looking Infrared was used during the search but came back negative, according to the report.
Officers spoke with a victim who was with his girlfriend at 1607 Forest View Rd. The victim told officers that his girlfriend's phone started to receive notifications from her security system that there was movement in the front yard. The report said the video showed two males in dark clothing walking on the property. The victim went outside to chase the suspects away and as he chased the suspects down the street, one of the suspects fired a single shot toward him, according to the report.
The report said that no shell casing was located after a sweep of the area.
On Wednesday, Conway police received a Combined DNA Index System hit on the DNA profile that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division obtained, the report said.
Officers saw Hollingsworth riding his bike on Hemingway Street in Conway just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the report said. Officers then spoke with Hollingsworth, asking him to get off his bike. When Hollingsworth confirmed what his last name was, he was placed under arrest and was notified that he had active warrants with Conway police.
Hollingsworth was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he is still incarcerated as of Tuesday. His bond is currently set for $50,000.
