A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with an incident in the Carolina Forest area where shots were fired, authorities said.
Taquan Odell Turner of Conway has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Weeping Willow Drive around 5 a.m. Thursday.
Shortly after, a person with gunshot wounds — who has since been identified as Turner — showed up at Grand Strand Medical Center.
“At this time, it is believed that the initial incident was an attempted armed robbery, which ultimately resulted in shots being fired,” the release said.
The case remains under investigation by the HCPD and detectives continue to work to identify additional suspects who were involved. Police are asking for the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.
