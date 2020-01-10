A 33-year-old man has been charged with felony ill treatment of animals after a dog was shot and killed near Aynor, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Police arrested Jake Alexander Brew of Aynor Friday morning, HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in a news release.
An arrest warrant said Brew tied the dog to a metal pole and shot the animal twice in the head.
Authorities responded to Double R Circle for a report of a dangerous animal.
While en route, the officer was flagged down by a person who said their dog had been shot.
“It was determined that the dangerous animal call and the dog shot report were associated with the same animal,” the release said.
The officer spoke with the owner of the dog, the person who shot the dog and children who were present during the incident.
At that time witness statements suggested the dog was killed while on another person’s property, “posing a present threat to children,” the release stated.
Later that same day, the HCPD received an email that suggested the officer was not told the complete and honest story of what happened.
A followup investigation was then launched by the HCPD’s Environmental Team that specializes in animal cases.
Officials said information discovered during the investigation supports the felony charge being levied against the person who shot the dog.
“The dog’s ashes have been returned to the family, and HCPD is sending them wishes for healing and peace,” the release said.
Brew is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
