Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with a 21-year-old man's shooting death, authorities said.
Aarin Jamal Michael was taken into custody Monday, Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in a news release.
He will be booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and is being charged with murder.
The U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, Horry County police and the state Law Enforcement Division were involved in the arrest.
The HCPD had named Michael, who goes by “A.J.,” as a suspect after Charles Hemingway was shot to death.
The agency sought the public's help in locating Michael, 26, who the department said was wanted by police.
Around 5 p.m. on Nov. 29, officers were called to a home on Mayfield Drive for a report of a shooting with one victim. Police found Hemingway laying on the floor there, according to an incident report.
Hemingway was taken to the hospital and died shortly after arriving at the emergency room.
A preliminary investigation shows Michael was initially involved in an altercation with Hemingway. Evidence suggests that Michael fired a gun at the victim before fleeing the scene.
Police charged Antonio Daniel Alvarado, 18, with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the case, records show. Alvarado said he “was from the streets and was not telling” when asked where the shooter was, according to the police report.
"Thank you to each of the community members and law enforcement officers who assisted with this investigation," the HCPD's release said.
