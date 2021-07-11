The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Saturday evening shooting on 14th Avenue South.
Antonio Graham is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
"Sadly, the victim did not survive his injuries," a release from MBPD states.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers in the area rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots nearby and arrested Graham, 30, within minutes, authorities said.
According to the release, the suspect is from Darlington.
The victim, Dwayne Patterson, died from injuries in the hospital, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Patterson, 29, who was originally from Greeleyville, had recently been living in Myrtle Beach.
MBPD is asking anyone with information to call at 943-918-1382, and is allowing callers to remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
