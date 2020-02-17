Authorities arrested a second suspect who is charged in the 2018 murder of a 20-year-old man in Loris.
Tyshawn Antwan "Smoke" Brown, 26, faces charges of murder, attempted murder and two gun-related counts, according to online jail records.
He is accused in the shooting death of Charles Edward Durant II from Green Sea, who was gunned down on April 24, 2018 at the intersection of Church and Spring streets in Loris.
After the deadly shooting, police asked for the public's help in locating Brown while they searched for him. The ATF offered a $5,000 reward.
Durant's family previously said his girlfriend was also injured in the shooting.
His parents described their son as someone who was fun and loved sports, fishing and grilling.
Last year, the couple said they didn't know why someone would want to hurt him.
Before Brown's arrest, they pleaded for anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to come forward.
Brown's codefendant, Heath Cherife Reaves Jr., was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in May 2018 and faces charges of murder and attempted murder.
Brown was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday afternoon and remained jailed as of Monday morning.
An Horry County Police Department spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.