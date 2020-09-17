Conway police arrested a man accused of lighting a shed on fire that had two people inside.
Rosalio Martinez is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of third-degree arson, according to a city news release.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Church Street Sunday in connection to a possible arson and found a shed on fire.
Authorities determined Martinez threw a flammable liquid onto the shed and lit it on fire with two people inside, the release said.
"The victims escaped the shed with minor injuries."
Martinez was located on Tuesday; police arrested him without incident. He remained jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at the time of this report.
