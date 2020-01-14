A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after police said he shot another person during a robbery.
Officers were called on Jan. 4 to Orange Avenue and Crimson Street where they said they found a victim shot multiple times.
Arrest warrants show that the victim gave a ride to 19-year-old Aundry Evans III before the robbery.
“The Defendant, along with Co-Defendants then robbed the victim by firearms and physical force, taking personal items from the victim,” the arrest warrants state.
An investigation found that during the robbery, Evans shot the victim multiple times.
The victim was able to identify Evans as the suspect in the case. The victim’s condition has not been released.
Evans was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with attempted murder and robbery.
He is currently in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.