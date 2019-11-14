A man who authorities believe committed a series of sexual assaults and the murder of a 29-year-old woman in the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s was arrested Wednesday at his Conway area home, authorities said.
Giles Daniel Warrick faces charges of first-degree murder in addition to other counts in relation to the rapes, said Peter Newsham, chief of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, during a Thursday news conference.
Online jail records list Warrick as 60 years old. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after being arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant. He was also denied bond.
Warrick will be extradited to the D.C. area for his alleged crimes, Horry County Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
He is suspected of being a man dubbed the “Potomac River Rapist” who purportedly sexually assaulted eight women, attempted another sexual assault and committed a homicide in D.C.’s metropolitan area between May 6, 1991, and Aug. 1, 1998, according to information from the FBI.
The victims of those crimes ranged in age from 18 to 41 years old, officials said.
Christine Mirzayan was attacked and murdered the night of Aug. 1, 1998. The incident happened while the 29-year-old intern was walking to her home in D.C.'s Georgetown area after a cookout. In addition to being sexually assaulted, the FBI said, she was struck in the head with a rock multiple times and her body was left yards from a freeway.
The other sexual assaults happened in Montgomery County in Maryland.
Warrick's home address is listed as a location in the 200 block of Oak Log Lake Road, according to Horry County court records. Oak Log Lake Road is located off of S.C. 905. Moskov said authorities took Warrick into custody at the home Wednesday. The HCPD, U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Montgomery County Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department were involved in making the arrest.
Earlier this year, Warrick was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license in possession in Myrtle Beach, court records show. He ended up paying a $128 fine. In that case, his address is listed as a location in Ijamsville, Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.