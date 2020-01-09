A man who police suspect committed a series of robberies in Conway has also been charged in connection with a homicide that happened in 2016.
Authorities charged Antonio Mccray, 27, with murder in connection with the shooting death of Jahalil Drayton. The 21-year-old Drayton, of Conway, was shot on Fifth Avenue in Conway on April 3, 2016, and later died at Grand Strand Medical Center.
The Conway Police Department recently reopened the cold case. During their investigation, police reviewed evidence and statements that had already been collected along with new evidence authorities acquired. Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Mccray, who was already being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Mccray was identified as a suspect in a series of incidents that happened on Church Street. He was arrested by the state Law Enforcement Division last month at a Myrtle Beach hotel.
Officers responded to Carolina Payday Loans at 612 Church St. on Nov. 27 after an armed robbery was reported. A subject who entered the business presented a handgun and demanded money, and detectives were able to identify him as Mccray, officials said.
Warrants were obtained for that robbery, a prior robbery at the same business and an incident at Upfront Loans at 610 Church St.
In addition to murder, Mccray faces charges of two counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, second-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery, according to online jail records.
