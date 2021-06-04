If you plan to venture out in Myrtle Beach this weekend, don’t forget your umbrella or raincoat.

The rather dismal weather forecast for this weekend starts Friday night with a 60% chance of rain, with showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Forecasters say there is a possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The NWS also issued a warning Friday that there is a moderate risk of rip currents through the evening.

Heading into Saturday, it’ll be partly sunny with a high of 81 degrees, according to the NWS, along with a 40% chance of rain and potential thunderstorms. A similar forecast is predicted for Saturday evening: mostly cloudy with a low of 72 degrees.

Sunday will also see a high of 81 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of rain. That night, there will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Before hitting the road this weekend, Horry County 911 reminds drivers to stay safe on the roads with the following tips: