The Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul Living History Farm is hosting its annual Tobacco Heritage Day on Aug. 5.
The event is free and open to the public and is set from 9 a.m. to noon.
Tobacco day will showcase the process of gathering, hand-tying and then stringing the tobacco among other farm activities.
For the past 17 years, the farm has hosted the celebration to highlight the importance the cash crop had in the area. Marian Calder, assistant director and public education specialist at the museum, said that the goal of the farm is to be a snapshot of history for people to see.
“The whole point of the farm is to show how people lived in the recent past, three-fourths of the crops in this country were specifically tobacco. It was the cash crop,” Calder said. “Cotton was a supplement but most families who lived and worked here, this is what they did. We want to preserve and show the history of how those average families lived here.”
Calder said that there will be woodburning stoves cooking traditional food and, while not guaranteed due to the availability of volunteers, there could also be blacksmithing and woodworking demonstrations.
She also said that for anyone who misses the event, they will be curing the leaves the week after and guests can visit for that experience.
“We have lots of hands-on stuff and not only for adults, kids, too,” Calder said. “We connect the past to today and see history come to life here.”
The farm was built in 2006 after the Horry County Council designated 17 acres for use to the museum, according to the farm’s website. Larry Paul, a local businessman who has a rich farming heritage in the area, offered to fund the construction of the building to depict farming and domestic life from 1900-1955 and to educate visitors on the farm culture of Horry County from the time period. Volunteers help cultivate the garden, host children’s programs and document oral histories about farm life. The farm also offers free one-hour guided tours each Saturday at 10 a.m.
For more information, call the L.W. Paul Living History Farm at 843-915-5321 or email the Horry County Museum at hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. For a full list of programs, visit its website at www.horrycountymuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.