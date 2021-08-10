Rik Dickinson loved dogs. He had a three-legged dog named Tank for many years.

“He always made sure that Tank was okay,” said Graham Dickinson, Rik’s son.

It was because of his father’s love for dogs that Graham got one named Frank, named after Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin from the Naked Gun series.

On Sunday, just after 3:15 p.m., Rik Dickinson was killed in vehicle collision at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Dickinson was 74 years old. Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the collision.

Graham Dickinson said that when he went to the scene, he discovered that his dad had been to Petsmart not even 15 minutes before the accident. Rik had gotten a ball for his son’s dog.

“He just wanted to hang out with my dog,” Dickinson said, fighting back tears.

Rik Dickinson was a well-known video production guru in Myrtle Beach. Long-time friend and owner of Carolina Film Group Doug Kelly described Rik Dickinson as an innovator.

“He was an old school television guy,” Kelly said. “Things have changed so much in the digital world. Rik had learned to do all this stuff when it was a lot harder, when you had to go 10 miles to get something done where now you only have to travel a mile.”

Dickinson’s photography and videography career that spanned over half a century began when he was a United States Air Force Intelligence photographic specialist. After moving to the area in the mid-1970s, Rik Dickinson opened Encore Video Productions Inc. in 1980.

Kelly had done some voiceover work for Rik Dickinson's company in the mid-1990s. When the new millennium hit, Dickinson asked Kelly to help with camera work as Animal Planet came to town.

“He put me to work on the Animal Planet show ‘King of the Jungle,’ which was filmed out in Socastee at Doc Antle’s place,” Kelly recalled. “I was in robotic camera utilities so it was my job to go hang a camera up in a tree somewhere whenever a director told me ‘Doug, go put a camera in that tree as high as you can get it.’”