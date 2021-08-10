Rik Dickinson loved dogs. He had a three-legged dog named Tank for many years.
“He always made sure that Tank was okay,” said Graham Dickinson, Rik’s son.
It was because of his father’s love for dogs that Graham got one named Frank, named after Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin from the Naked Gun series.
On Sunday, just after 3:15 p.m., Rik Dickinson was killed in vehicle collision at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Dickinson was 74 years old. Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the collision.
Graham Dickinson said that when he went to the scene, he discovered that his dad had been to Petsmart not even 15 minutes before the accident. Rik had gotten a ball for his son’s dog.
“He just wanted to hang out with my dog,” Dickinson said, fighting back tears.
Rik Dickinson was a well-known video production guru in Myrtle Beach. Long-time friend and owner of Carolina Film Group Doug Kelly described Rik Dickinson as an innovator.
“He was an old school television guy,” Kelly said. “Things have changed so much in the digital world. Rik had learned to do all this stuff when it was a lot harder, when you had to go 10 miles to get something done where now you only have to travel a mile.”
Dickinson’s photography and videography career that spanned over half a century began when he was a United States Air Force Intelligence photographic specialist. After moving to the area in the mid-1970s, Rik Dickinson opened Encore Video Productions Inc. in 1980.
Kelly had done some voiceover work for Rik Dickinson's company in the mid-1990s. When the new millennium hit, Dickinson asked Kelly to help with camera work as Animal Planet came to town.
“He put me to work on the Animal Planet show ‘King of the Jungle,’ which was filmed out in Socastee at Doc Antle’s place,” Kelly recalled. “I was in robotic camera utilities so it was my job to go hang a camera up in a tree somewhere whenever a director told me ‘Doug, go put a camera in that tree as high as you can get it.’”
Kelly said that after that project ended, he and Rik Dickinson were always friends.
“[We] worked on many golf channel projects together,” Kelly said. “He was just kind of like the old man that knew all this stuff and taught a lot of us younger guys in Myrtle Beach how to do it.”
According to Kelly, Rik Dickinson had only recently retired.
“Even though he had sold the building, he had kept Encore going for a couple years and they had a little building behind the old building which is now destroyed and is now more of the parking lot for the brewery,” Kelly recalled. “I’m guessing six months ago, he finally declared on Facebook that well, maybe it’s time to call it in on Encore. So, he literally had just retired within the last year.”
Kelly said that aside from seeing the world through a lens, Rik Dickinson enjoyed having a cold one with his friends.
“Rik was always the first one at happy hour,” Kelly said. “If you stopped by the Encore studio anytime after about 4 or 5 o’clock, happy hour had most likely already started.”
The same year that Rik began Encore Video was the same year Graham Dickinson was born. As he was growing up, Graham Dickinson recalled always traveling with his father.
“The first memory I have of going to meet my dad somewhere I think it was in San Diego. I got on an airline called PSA. I remember the airline had a smiley face on the front of their plane,” he said. “I remember going with my mom and we sat all the way in the back going to meet my dad for a business thing he had…. I always remember being on a plane with him.”
Graham also described his dad was a big car guy, having owned a quarter mile stretch in the Forestbrook neighborhood that used to be a dragstrip and was sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).
“He had a passion for cars,” Graham said.
But photography and videography was what the two bonded over the most.
“The last few days he was here, I would talk about him with that. His business and videography, I worked with him for a long time,” Graham Dickinson said.
One of the last conversations that he and his father ever had was why more young people are getting involved with film photography. It was conversations like that that helped push Graham Dickinson to become a still photographer.
“I had sent him a video apparently just before he had passed and we had talked a lot about that,” Graham said. “He had called his brother because his brother had the same camera that he had given me and he was wondering why young people are doing film photography. And I kind of explained to him that it has an aesthetic look.”
One of the last items that Rik Dickinson gave his son was an old film camera with images that had not been processed yet. Last week, Graham took the roll of film to a film processing place that only processes film on the weekends. The day after his father’s passing, an email was sent to Graham saying that the film is ready to be picked up.
“He had it storage for so long,” Graham Dickinson said. “I don’t know if I have the heart to look at it.”
Since his father’s sudden death, Graham Dickinson said that he has received an outpouring of support from people.
“We’ve been getting calls from people, we don’t know who they are, to send their condolences, so he was obviously a person known around the country that affected many lives, more than we thought,” Graham Dickinson said.
Moving forward, the friends and family who knew Rik Dickinson have special memories that were made over the years that they will lean on in remembrance of a man.
"I will always remember the things I learned from Rik," Kelly said. "I'll move forward with fond memories of Rik Dickinson and be thankful that I learned from him, not just about video but about the business."
Graham Dickinson said that he will always remember how his father always had a joke and that he found it easy to make friends.
“I think the best thing I always admired about him is that he could talk to anyone, it didn’t matter who it was," Graham said. "He could just talk to anybody and I’m pretty much the opposite, I’m very shy. It almost keeps me in my house sometimes. He always told me just go up to people and start a conversation in the middle of what they’re saying. Just join in on the conversation, that’s what he always told me. I think that’s the biggest thing I took away.”
