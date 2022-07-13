Shuffle looks on with expectations – the eyes she meets will be filled with love, the hand reaching out will be gentle, and the words will be soft and round.
Abby Lockard, instinctively, reaches for the hound’s ears as if to protect her from the hard and sharp guesses that may have landed her in a run at the Grand Strand Humane Society months ago.
Maybe she was a hunting dog that got lost on the trail. Maybe she was hit by a car and left to heal alone leaving her with back legs as uncertain as a new-born fawn. Maybe she will be overlooked again at an upcoming adoption event. Maybe she will be adopted again, not given time to adjust again and returned to the shelter again.
As Lockard speaks, Shuffle tugs toward the side of the road leading to the shelter. Her nose is hound dog low and she follows the scent. With each step, her back legs seem to know their purpose and become surer.
“She’s just a ball of sunshine,” Lockard smiles. “Yes. You’re a good girl.”
The good girl and about 70 others will be available in a free adoption event this weekend. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the adoption event will be at the Bill M. Wingard Puppy Playground on the corner of 21st Avenue North Extension and Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension. If it rains, the event will be in the parking lot of the shelter at the end of Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension.
It’s been a tough year, said Executive Director Jess Wnuk.
The shelter was infested with rats that forced the animals to be evacuated to a temporary facility at Tanger Factory Outlets off U.S 501. Within a few months, the staff and the city agreed the shelter building was outdated and too deteriorated to continue to house nearly 170 animals at full capacity each day.
The rats were cleared on the city’s dime for $9,000 plus $144 monthly for maintenance, city spokesman Mark Kruea said of the city-owned shelter.
Shelter staff decided to split the animals and staff by leaving the cats and kittens in the Tanger Outlets location while bringing the dogs and puppies back to the dead-end road past Wendy’s and Myrtle Waves.
All the while, Wnuk said the shelter never closed. In 2021 there were more than 2,900 animals taken in, 1,950 adoptions, 2,313 surgeries and almost 22,000 veterinarian clinic patients.
And on the tail end of kitten season, Wnuk said the at-capacity shelters are having two back-to-back free adoption events. Last weekend, there were 76 adoptions of cats and kittens with names like Marzipan, Moss, Coleslaw, Beef, Sweet Boy, Palermo, Frizzle and Green.
Wnuk and Lockard are hoping to clear the dog shelter this weekend.
They hope to say farewell to puppies, medium size dogs and larger dogs. They hope homes are waiting for Shuffle, Stella and Alshon.
Alshon, a beige-faced Labrador mix, is the elder statesman of only five to six years. His age is given away only by a few patches of skin seen on his elbows. He’s been adopted and returned twice after not being given a few weeks to settle in at both of his new homes.
Stella, a big-eared, curious Corgi puppy tugs on her leash toward the tallest grass as Lockard walks her near the shelter in the middle of a drizzle on Tuesday. She was turned in as a stray, Lockard said. But, she smiled, it was more likely a case of owner surrender.
The “owner surrender” phrase is common at area shelters, Wnuk said.
“This is the time of year when we have the most calls for animal control. Because the tourists that are here, we’re getting calls about dogs in hot cars, dogs abandoned in hotel rooms,” she said. “But the owner surrenders are not like anything I’ve ever seen in my 10 years at the shelter. I mean we are getting calls nonstop, one after the other, for people needing to surrender their animals.”
The reasons vary, Wnuk said. Some folks have moved and are unable to find pet-friendly housing, some are faced with not being able to afford to take care of their pets and some decided they just don’t have time to devote to their animals.
And, Wnuk pointed out, there’s the pandemic-related issues like bad behavior cases because the dogs weren’t socialized and trained during the pandemic. Plus, she added, there are more puppies and kittens since clinics were either shuttered or offered limited spaying and neutering appointments during the pandemic.
Whatever the reason, she said, the result is a strained situation in a stressful
environment that was intended to care for abandoned and abused animals.
So, to balance the needs, the shelter is scheduling owner surrenders based on
anticipated adoptions.
For the free adoptions this weekend, each dog will be spayed or neutered, have updated vaccines and a microchip used for identification.
Myrtle Beach isn’t the only shelter facing kitten season and busting-at-the-seams shelters.
Tina Hunter first noticed the surge during the pandemic.
Before 2020, the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach was often able to help the Horry County Animal Care Center by accepting some of the center’s surplus dogs and cats, trying to prevent the animals from being euthanized.
“Everything has kind of changed for us,” said Hunter, the organization’s executive director. “We’re not able to pull those animals in from them like we were before. There has been a huge uptick in this area with folks surrendering animals. And these are not COVID dogs and cats that were adopted during the pandemic shutdown. These are folks moving into the area that, for the lack of a better term, just don’t do their homework and they move down here to try to find housing and then they can’t find housing and they’re trying to give up their pets. Or it’s folks that are financially strapped and they’re having to work two and three jobs just to try to survive, so they’re trying to surrender their pets. And that’s really what we’re struggling with.”
For 25 years, Hunter has worked for the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. She knows this time of year is the group’s busiest season. The shelter becomes packed with animals as adoptions slow in the summer months. The service workers toiling in the tourism industry don’t have time to focus on a new pet. Couple that with kitten season — when they have the highest number of cats and kittens in shelters — and the facility is crowded.
“We’re a tourist county,” she said. “So this is when our residents are working the hardest.”
The humane society also pushes adoptions this time of year, including participating in the statewide Pick Me SC program, to help make space before the peak of hurricane season in September.
“If we have a hurricane come along the coast, we usually have about 72 hours to evacuate because we’re so close to the coast,” Hunter said. “And that means we have 72 hours to find placement for over 200 animals. So it’s a pretty big deal.”
The pandemic played a role in the overcrowding, too. Post COVID, those with pets haven’t gotten back into their regular vet visits, including spay/neuter appointments.
“All that has impacted shelter operations as well,” Hunter said. “I feel like we came really far up until COVID hit and then we regressed about 10 years.”
Complicating matters further is that the Bay Street building was constructed in the 1970s. There have been some smaller additions over the years, but the group has maxed out that space. Other local shelters are also feeling those pains, especially in the state’s fastest-growing county, one that saw its population jump by more than 30% between 2010 and 2020.
The Grand Strand Humane Society has commenced a $6 million fundraising drive to build a perm…
“Our municipal shelters have not grown while the number of animals that we’re expected to care for has grown,” Hunter said. “So we’ve had to learn to be creative.”
But what exactly does that look like?
In North Myrtle Beach, it’s meant converting the people who find stray animals into foster families.
“We give them the tools,” Hunter said. “We may not have room in the shelter, but we say, ‘Hey, can you hang on to this dog until we can try to find its owner? We’ll post photos. We’ll give you a crate. We’ll give you food. We’ll do whatever we’ve got to do if you can just hang on to this animal so that we can try to find its pet parents.’”
The Grand Strand Humane Society has delayed relocating as it searches for a temporary shelter.
The Horry County Animal Care Center takes a similar approach. For the last year, the center has focused on what center officials call “deferment programs.” In some cases, that means helping a financially struggling person find dog food. In other cases, it's finding a nonprofit or other group to foster an animal.
“We’re doing everything that we can do at the shelter to actually defer any intake,” said Capt. Justin Wyatt, who has managed the shelter for three years.
Like Hunter, he attributes the crowding at area animal shelters to multiple factors.
“You have the massive amount of documented growth that the community’s going through,” he said. “And whenever you have that type of growth, you’re going to have displaced animals.”
He also pointed to the economic turmoil of the pandemic.
“When families are faced with the option of feeding themselves or feeding their animals, a lot of times they give up their animals,” he said.
The Grand Strand Humane Society held a free adoption event over the weekend as the shelter is looking for a temporary location following a rat infestation.
Despite the challenges, the focus on keeping animals out of the shelter is yielding results. Wyatt estimates that about 50-60% of the calls that the shelter receives for unwanted animals don’t end up with someone surrendering a dog or cat.
“Even though we are overcrowded, we’re not euthanizing like we used to in years past because of the deferment program,” he said. “Our goal at the shelter is to not euthanize anything that’s healthy and adoptable, and we are holding strong to that.”
Typically, the county shelter holds about 150 dogs and 70 cats. Of all the animals the shelter takes in, more than 80% leave alive, according to the latest report from the center.
Like the humane society in North Myrtle Beach, the county shelter near Conway is dealing with the summer surge of animals. However, Wyatt said this is becoming a year-round struggle.
The Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach is temporarily vacating its office at Mr. Jo…
“I’ve been in charge of the shelter for three years now and I’ve never been anything less than full,” he said. “Because there’s always an animal in need. I don’t foresee a time that our shelter isn’t full, unfortunately.”
But Wnuk is hoping the Myrtle Beach shelter’s plans will ease the burden.
Marking their 50th year and facing a crumbling building with rats, the shelter staff and the board of directors began making plans for a $6 million facility that will increase capacity by 20%. The city is providing its pledge of $250,000 plus $500,000 for a new facility. The humane society has an annual operating budget of about $1.2 million.
Given the city’s pledge and other donors, the shelter would need to garner about $4 million in capital improvements funding.
Wnuk said the new shelter location hasn’t been publicly announced and the humane society’s website offers few details. She did say she expects the land would need to be rezoned by Horry County officials.
Plans designed by LS3P Associates can be seen at https://campaigngshs.org along with tabs leading visitors to make donations.
The new facility plans include a cat cafe near the front of the facility so cats can roam and play in addition to about seven other cat zones, five areas for dogs, a retail space, a new clinic with low-cost care options and space to meet increased area growth, meeting spaces that can be rented out for weddings and other events, separate playgrounds for dogs and cats, and a memorial garden.
Meanwhile the Grand Strand Humane Society accepting donations to offset the $25,000 monthly bill for food and basic daily necessities in addition to basic medical care, $11,000 spent monthly on emergency care and rehabilitation and $7,000 spent each month on community outreach programs such as free or reduced spay and neuter clinics.
Reporter Charles D. Perry contributed to this story.
