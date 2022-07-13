Shuffle looks on with expectations – the eyes she meets will be filled with love, the hand reaching out will be gentle, and the words will be soft and round.

Abby Lockard, instinctively, reaches for the hound’s ears as if to protect her from the hard and sharp guesses that may have landed her in a run at the Grand Strand Humane Society months ago.

Maybe she was a hunting dog that got lost on the trail. Maybe she was hit by a car and left to heal alone leaving her with back legs as uncertain as a new-born fawn. Maybe she will be overlooked again at an upcoming adoption event. Maybe she will be adopted again, not given time to adjust again and returned to the shelter again.

As Lockard speaks, Shuffle tugs toward the side of the road leading to the shelter. Her nose is hound dog low and she follows the scent. With each step, her back legs seem to know their purpose and become surer.

“She’s just a ball of sunshine,” Lockard smiles. “Yes. You’re a good girl.”

The good girl and about 70 others will be available in a free adoption event this weekend. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the adoption event will be at the Bill M. Wingard Puppy Playground on the corner of 21st Avenue North Extension and Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension. If it rains, the event will be in the parking lot of the shelter at the end of Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension.

It’s been a tough year, said Executive Director Jess Wnuk.

The shelter was infested with rats that forced the animals to be evacuated to a temporary facility at Tanger Factory Outlets off U.S 501. Within a few months, the staff and the city agreed the shelter building was outdated and too deteriorated to continue to house nearly 170 animals at full capacity each day.