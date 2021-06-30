A 40-year-old Loris woman was identified in a fatal two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 66 and Hewitt Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Jerri Hardee died at the scene from traumatic injuries, Willard said.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lee said that the driver of a Chevy Tahoe traveling west on Highway 66 was attempting to turn left onto Hewitt Road but failed to yield the right of way. The Tahoe collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling east on Highway 66. Lee said the driver of the Jeep died, who later identified as Hardee.

According to Lee, there were two occupants in the Tahoe and both were taken to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the incident. In a Facebook post, HCFR said that the collision temporarily closed Highway 66.