In one quick push of a button, Esau Johnson is able to read a water meter while riding a gas-powered golf cart through the streets of Loris with his handy digital meter reader.

The city's water meter supervisor rides up to the meter, “bleep, bleep” the machine goes, and then on to the next. But it only works for the newer digital meters, which are on Main Street and at homes around commercial businesses.

The costly $400 meters have been installed for a small portion of the city’s 1,200 water accounts, and, among other needs, the city is hoping funds from the American Rescue Plan will help purchase more of the digital radio meters.

Most importantly, the meters are more accurate than the older ones, Johnson said. And with the older meters, he has to physically write down the latest number on the pump. From there, the new number is compared to the previous month’s number to calculate the new bill.

“We read the numbers, put it on the paper,” he said of the old meters. “These [new] meters here are supposed to be more accurate, a lot [more] convenient for us.”

The city of Loris is expecting to receive its first part of more than $687,000 from the ARP in the next month. The city will receive the same amount again in 2022.

“That money is going to be a big deal for us as far as infrastructure,” said Keith Massey, the city’s interim clerk.

The city is looking into also using the funds for public safety, but there needs to be more discussion about how it will be used, while also following federal requirements.

“There’s a lot of digging in that needs to be done,” Massey said.

The funds must be allocated before the end of 2024 and cities have until the end of 2026 to spend the funds.

The money can be used to respond to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic or its “negative economic impacts,” which include assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits or aid to impact industries like tourism, travel and hospitality, according to the Municipal Association of South Carolina.