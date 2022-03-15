The city of Loris plans to spend nearly $277,000 of its American Rescue Plan money on property to construct a recreation complex, a police vehicle and new digital water meters.

City council voted unanimously Monday night on a resolution that would allow the city to use a portion of the more than $687,000 it received in federal funds last year. The city expects to get another installment of the same amount in September.

The city set up its resolution so the document can be amended in the future to add more purchases as the city determines how the rest of the federal funds will be used.

The ARP program is designed to offset the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

In Loris's case, that amounts to $1,374,547.18.

Council voted for $150,000 of the funds to be used to purchase about 38 acres off Heritage Road to construct a new recreation complex. The property will also be used to alleviate flooding in nearby areas. About 30 acres are uplands and the remaining portion of the property will be used as stormwater retention.

As the city works to phase in digital water meters, the council voted to purchase 360 new water meters for nearly $91,000. The meters cost about $250 apiece, which includes installation.

The upgraded meters give a more accurate reading, eliminate any human error and take less time for water and sewer employees to collect the data to bill residents.

“These will help [the city] bill,” said Keith Massey, the city clerk. “It can better tell me how much water we are losing, how much we need to adjust. They do it quickly. They are more accurate.”

Loris has already upgraded about 150 of its 1,600 meters across the city.

A police vehicle will also be purchased with the funds, using $36,000.

In addition to the COVID-19 relief fund purchases, city council unanimously voted to enter into a contract with Sheheen Handcock & Godwin to complete past-due audits from fiscal years 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020.