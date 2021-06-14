The city of Loris plans to hold a public hearing ahead of the second reading of its $6 million budget on June 30.

The city held a second budget workshop last Thursday night and plans to vote on the 2021-22 budget the same night as public hearing — just one day before the beginning of the new fiscal year. Public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. June 30.

Council discussed moving the more than $1 million worth of funds the city could receive from the American Rescue Plan to a separate fund.

An increase of about $21,000 to the general fund and about $12,100 to the water and sewer budget were also discussed. The increases were to make adjustments to accurately budget for taxes and retirement contributions, said Keith Massey, Loris interim city clerk.

The budget — combining the general fund and water and sewer — includes total projected revenues of $6,808,689 and expenditures of $5,457,187.16. Taxes are not expected to increase in the upcoming budget.

The milage for the current fiscal year is 110.8 mills and remains the same in the proposed budget.