One of two Horry County teenagers charged in connection with a kidnapping and rape case in 2021 will serve 30 years in prison.

Jareal Tavon Warren, 19, of Loris pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Tuesday afternoonat the Horry County Courthouse.

The victim’s family was present as the prosecution played the 911 call made after good Samaritans found and aided the victim on the side of the road.

Warren’s eyes kept focused on the floor as the room silently listened to nearly 10 minutes of audio recorded from the aftermath of the attack, which included cries from the victim audibly in the background as the callers attempt to answer questions from a 911 dispatcher.

Warren and Mije Basnight were both charged as adults with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Warren also received a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Basnight remains incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Warren and Basnight were accused of forcing the victim, who was visiting her sister at Coastal Carolina University, into the back of her car in a parking lot of an apartment complex off S.C. 544. The victim was choked, smacked in the face with a pistol and told struggling would result in her death, according to arrest warrants.

Before sentencing, the victim and her mother delivered statements to the courtroom, telling the defendant how the violent attack irreparably damaged the victim’s physical and emotional well being.

“My daughter will never be the same,” the victim’s mother said. “My family will never be the same. She will forever be looking over her shoulder when she leaves the house, when she is walking to her car, when she’s going to the grocery store. The past year and a half we’ve been riddled with anxiety every time she leaves the house.”