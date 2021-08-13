A 17-year-old Loris man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in late July in the Loris area, according to jail records.
Jaleek Jamie Gore is charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On July 31, Horry County police officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to Redenbo Lane in the Loris area for a possible shooting at a club, according to a police report.
While the officers were on the way to the scene, dispatch updated the officers that no shooting had taken place at the club but another call came in with information about a home on Cedar Branch Road being shot, the report said.
After clearing the scene at the club, officers made their way to the incident location on Cedar Branch Road and spoke with a victim that was extremely intoxicated, according to the report. While officers had difficulty trying to get an accurate account of the incident from the victim, officers were able to gather that the victim had possibly been in a fight at the club and fell in a ditch while on his way home.
The report said when the victim got out of the ditch, he made his was to the front door of the house when he believed he saw someone approach the home. According to the report, an unknown person opened fire, leaving multiple gunshot holes in the house.
There were two other victims in the home at the time of the shooting, and both told officers they were sleeping when they heard gunfire and ran to check on each other. Neither of those two victims saw the suspect or the vehicle. The victims told officers that they were too scared to stay at the residence and police called an victim's advocate.
Arrest warrants indicate that Gore used a rifle to shoot into the residence, which was witnessed by the third victim who identified Gore as the shooter.
Gore was booked at the Horry County Detention Center just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to records.
