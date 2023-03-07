Loris leaders are postponing the decision on whether or not the city will allow the Horry County Voters Registration and Elections office to manage its elections.
City council tabled the vote Monday night after some council members said the drafted ordinance was too similar to Surfside Beach’s ordinance and some residents voiced opinions against the change.
“I just put a draft there to get your feedback on,” said city attorney Kenneth Moss. “I didn’t have a lot of direction…”
Councilman Carroll Padgett said he isn’t interested in the city pursuing Horry County being in charge of its elections.
“I’m not for giving the elections to the county,” he said. “Once you take it from the people … then you’ve got a problem.”
Padgett added the draft looked identical to Surfside’s. The town pays Horry County Election Commission to conduct its elections and establish its precincts, according to the town’s ordinance.
Councilman Lewis Hardee added there was no way council could take a vote Monday.
Multiple city residents spoke out against the city proposing to allow the county to manage its elections, saying they did not realize the city had an issue finding poll workers.
“I’m sure people would’ve stepped up to help … Loris is a self-sufficient town,” said resident Lynn Greco. “Please reconsider farming out the Loris election process to Horry County … if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Her husband Robert Greco added: “I’m willing to serve on an election committee, if necessary.”
Lori Brown, a former poll worker, was another resident who said she didn't know there was a problem finding poll workers. She also questioned where citizens would go to get election results, wondering if they would have to travel to the county election office in Conway.
“I’m always on standby,” she said. “I’ve never been contacted.
"It would be my honor to serve.”
Brown also said she was concerned about the cost.
“I don’t believe the county is going to do this for free,” Brown said.
City administrator Clay Young said the city would pay the county between $4,000 and $5,000 per election. Right now, elections managed by the city cost about $1,500, he said.
Regardless of council’s decision, Moss recommended the ordinance be amended to allow for early and absentee voting in order to align with state laws.
City leaders have not said when the item will come up again for a vote.
