The public will soon have a chance to voice opinions about Loris’s proposed $6.3 million budget.

The city has set a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 6 at City Hall before the city council takes a second vote on the proposed budget, which will be that same evening.

Loris council approved the first reading of the proposed budget during a special-called meeting May 16. The budget, which isn’t expected to raise taxes for Loris citizens, would decrease from the current operating budget of $6.4 million, but city officials say water and sewer rates could rise.

With $6.3 million in projected revenue, the city's projected expenses are $5.7 million. The overall budget is a 2.5% decrease from the current operating budget.

The proposed budget would give a 4.5% living raise for all city employees. This means employee pay would increase by $1.20 per hour.

The city’s proposed budget would include three separate funds: the general fund, water and sewer fund and the American Rescue Plan fund. The reason the budget is expected to decrease 13% from this current year is due to adjustments to the water and sewer fund.

Many expenses in each city department are increasing due to inflation and “employer benefit expenditure increases,” city officials said last week.

The city plans to use ARP funds to pay off leases on machines used by the water and sewer department, which will decrease its fund. However, water and sewer rates are expected to increase due to Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority increasing its rates. The city has a contract with Grand Strand Water and Sewer to provide in-city and out-of-city water to property owners.

GSWSA is increasing water rates by 3% per 1,000 gallons, according to city officials. The increase will go up every year by 3% until 2024. The city is proposing raising the price per 1,000 gallons to cover the expense increase.

The current in-city rate per 1,000 gallons is $3.69 and the city is proposing a $1 increase per 1,000 gallons. The current base rate is $8.10, which could increase to $8.85 if council passes the proposed budget as is.