Headliner Trent Tomlinson is set to perform at the annual Loris Bog-Off in October, the city announced Monday.
Trey Calloway will open for Tomlinson during the day-long festival on October 16.
“I think we are excited this year there will be no restrictions on what we can do,” said Keith Massey, Loris interim city clerk, who is helping the chamber organize the event. “We hope people will come out and enjoy themselves. We felt it was important to bring in some well known talent...and also bring in someone of his caliber.”
Tomlinson, whose debut album is “Country Is My Rock,” has been in the country music industry for more than a decade. He’s known for his hit “One Wing In the Fire” and is known for writing songs. Calloway performs often in the Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet areas.
The Bog-Off brings thousands of people to downtown Loris each year. The event is hosted by the Loris Chamber of Commerce and the city.
The main focus of the event is the chicken bog contest. Organizers expect more than 200 vendors in October. The event is free to the public.
