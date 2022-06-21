Loris city residents will not see an increase in taxes in the upcoming $6.3 million fiscal year budget, but should expect their water and sewer rates to rise.

City council approved the 2022-23 budget unanimously Monday night following a public hearing, which brought nobody from the public to voice opinions on the budget.

City council previously approved the first reading of the budget last month, and no changes were made before the final budget passed Monday.

The upcoming budget, which will begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2023, is slightly lower than the $6.4 million operating budget. The decrease in the budget is due to adjustments to the water and sewer fund.

With no increases to taxes, the millage rate will remain at 110.8.

The budget will give a 4.5% living raise for all city employees. This means employee pay would increase by $1.20 per hour.

Loris’s budget is made up of three funds: the general fund, water and sewer fund and the American Rescue Plan fund.

The city’s operating budget is about $3.5 million for the general fund, about $2.2 million for the water and sewer fund, and the American Rescue Plan fund is just over $687,000.

The general fund will rise to about $3.7 million – a 5.5% increase from the current budget – for the upcoming fiscal year.

The water and sewer budget would decrease to $1.8 million, which is due to “gathering more accurate billing and payment” information from this past fiscal year, according to city documents.

The American Rescue Plan fund would remain the same. The city is expected to receive another installment of its ARP money at the end of September.

City officials say many expenses in each city department are increasing due to inflation.

Water and sewer

The water budget is decreasing by about $133,000 because the city wants to eliminate line items, including the utilization of ARP funds to pay off machine leases.

The city uses water from Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, which is increasing water rates by 3% per 1,000 gallons, city officials said. The increase will go up every year by 3% until 2024. The city raised the price per 1,000 gallons to cover the expense increase.