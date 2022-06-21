Loris city residents will not see an increase in taxes in the upcoming $6.3 million fiscal year budget, but should expect their water and sewer rates to rise.
City council approved the 2022-23 budget unanimously Monday night following a public hearing, which brought nobody from the public to voice opinions on the budget.
City council previously approved the first reading of the budget last month, and no changes were made before the final budget passed Monday.
The upcoming budget, which will begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2023, is slightly lower than the $6.4 million operating budget. The decrease in the budget is due to adjustments to the water and sewer fund.
With no increases to taxes, the millage rate will remain at 110.8.
The budget will give a 4.5% living raise for all city employees. This means employee pay would increase by $1.20 per hour.
Loris’s budget is made up of three funds: the general fund, water and sewer fund and the American Rescue Plan fund.
The city’s operating budget is about $3.5 million for the general fund, about $2.2 million for the water and sewer fund, and the American Rescue Plan fund is just over $687,000.
The general fund will rise to about $3.7 million – a 5.5% increase from the current budget – for the upcoming fiscal year.
The water and sewer budget would decrease to $1.8 million, which is due to “gathering more accurate billing and payment” information from this past fiscal year, according to city documents.
The American Rescue Plan fund would remain the same. The city is expected to receive another installment of its ARP money at the end of September.
City officials say many expenses in each city department are increasing due to inflation.
Water and sewer
The water budget is decreasing by about $133,000 because the city wants to eliminate line items, including the utilization of ARP funds to pay off machine leases.
The city uses water from Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, which is increasing water rates by 3% per 1,000 gallons, city officials said. The increase will go up every year by 3% until 2024. The city raised the price per 1,000 gallons to cover the expense increase.
The current in-city rate per 1,000 gallons is $3.69. In the upcoming budget, the city will increase the rate to $4.69. The current base rate is $8.10, which is increasing to $8.85.
Out-of-city rates are currently $6.60 per 1,000 gallons, which will also increase $1. Current out-of-city customers pay a base rate of $17.81. The city is increasing that rate to $18.56.
City officials say each household averages about 5,000 gallons of water per month.
The sewer budget’s expenditures are decreasing by about $205,200. This decrease was also due to the city utilizing ARP funds to pay off machine leases.
Sewer rates will also increase. In-city rates, which are $5.41 per 1,000 gallons, are rising by $1. The base rate is going up from $9.10 to $9.85.
Out-of-city rates are riding from $9.71 to $10.71. The base rate is increasing from $19.05 to $19.80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.