Loris city residents are not expected to see an increase in taxes for the upcoming fiscal year, but water and sewer rates will rise, according to the city’s proposed budget.
The $6.3 million budget proposed for the 2022-23 fiscal year is slightly lower than the current operating budget of $6.4 million. The millage rate of 110.8 will remain the same.
The proposed budget would also give a 4.5% living raise for all city employees. For example, this means employee pay would increase by $1.20 per hour.
Loris City Council held a special meeting Monday night and passed the first reading of its upcoming fiscal year budget.Councilman Mike Suggs was the only council member to vote against the first reading of the budget, which will run from July 1 to June 30, 2023.
The city is expected to hold a public hearing prior to a second reading. The budget must be passed before June 30.
Loris’s proposed budget is made up of three funds: the general fund, water and sewer fund and the American Rescue Plan fund. The reason the overall budget is expected to decrease 13% from this current year is due to adjustments to the water and sewer fund.
The city’s operating budget is about $3.5 million for the general fund, about $2.2 million for the water and sewer fund, and the American Rescue Plan fund is just over $687,000.
If council passes the proposed budget, the general fund would be about $3.7 million – a 5.5% increase from the current budget.
The water and sewer budget would decrease to $1.8 million, which is due to “gathering more accurate billing and payment” information from this past fiscal year, according to city documents.
The American Rescue Plan fund would remain the same. The city is expected to receive another installment of its ARP money at the end of September.
Many expenses in each city department are increasing due to inflation, city officials said Monday night.
Here is a breakdown of budget planning by department for the general fund:
Mayor and council – The department’s expenditures would increase by nearly $6,600 due to “employer benefit expenditure increases” and inflation, according to city documents.
Administration – Expenses are expected to increase by almost $68,700 due to employer benefit expenditure increases and inflation, according to the city.
Court – The department’s expenditures are expected to increase by about $9,300, also due to employer benefit expenditure increases and inflation, according to the city.
Planning and zoning – Expenses would increase by just over $81,100 because of employer benefit expenditure increases. According to the city, a full-time code enforcement position and a capital improvement vehicle expenditure were added to the department, which also added to the budget increase.
Police – The department’s expenditures are expected to increase by just over $163,100 due to employer benefit expenditure increases, according to the city. The city was awarded an $85,000 grant for a school resource officer position at Loris Elementary School, which was added to the department’s budget. The city will initially take on the SRO expenses, but will later be reimbursed. In addition to the proposed raises for city employees, the budget also proposes a merit raise for up to $.72 per hour for police.
Fire – Expenses are expected to increase by $25,100 due to the department’s calls increasing by 20% each month during this current fiscal year, according to the city. The increase includes a $.50 per call raise in volunteer pay. Currently, firefighters are paid $12.75 per response and the proposed pay would increase to $13.25.
Recreation and tourism – The department’s expenses could increase by nearly $43,000 due to employer benefit expenditure increases.
Sanitation – Expenses are expected to increase by about $26,000 also due to employer benefit expenditure increases. According to the city, the sanitation contract expenses were increased by 3.5% by the city’s vendor Jordan Waste. The current rate per garbage cart is $24, which would increase to $26.
City attorney – Expenses would increase by about $3,900 due to employer benefit expenditure increases, according to the city.
Street – The department’s expenses would decrease by about $1,500 due to “decreasing certain line-item expenditures,” according to the city. The decrease does include the city-wide living raises.
Water and sewer
The water budget would decrease by about $133,000 because the city wants to eliminate line items, including the utilization of ARP funds to pay off machine leases. The leases are about $140,000, said city clerk Keith Massey. By using the ARP funds, it would “stimulate the budget,” he added.
The city uses water from Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, which is increasing water rates by 3% per 1,000 gallons, according to city officials. The increase will go up every year by 3% until 2024. The city is proposing raising the price per 1,000 gallons to cover the expense increase.
The current in-city rate per 1,000 gallons is $3.69 and the city is proposing an increase to $4.69. The current base rate is $8.10, which would increase to $8.85.
Out-of-city rates are currently $6.60 per 1,000 gallons, which would also increase $1. Current out-of-city customers pay a base rate of $17.81. The city is proposing that rate to increase to $18.56.
City officials say each household averages about 5,000 gallons of water per month.
The sewer budget’s expenditures would decrease by about $205,200. This decrease was also due to the city utilizing ARP funds to pay off machine leases.
Sewer rates would also increase. In-city rates, which are $5.41 per 1,000 gallons, would increase by $1. The base rate would increase from $9.10 to $9.85.
Out-of-city rates would increase from $9.71 to $10.71. The base rate would increase from $19.05 to $19.80.
As of Tuesday morning, the city had not scheduled a public hearing for the proposed budget.
