Loris city residents are not expected to see an increase in taxes for the upcoming fiscal year, but water and sewer rates will rise, according to the city’s proposed budget.

The $6.3 million budget proposed for the 2022-23 fiscal year is slightly lower than the current operating budget of $6.4 million. The millage rate of 110.8 will remain the same.

The proposed budget would also give a 4.5% living raise for all city employees. For example, this means employee pay would increase by $1.20 per hour.

Loris City Council held a special meeting Monday night and passed the first reading of its upcoming fiscal year budget.Councilman Mike Suggs was the only council member to vote against the first reading of the budget, which will run from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

The city is expected to hold a public hearing prior to a second reading. The budget must be passed before June 30.

Loris’s proposed budget is made up of three funds: the general fund, water and sewer fund and the American Rescue Plan fund. The reason the overall budget is expected to decrease 13% from this current year is due to adjustments to the water and sewer fund.

The city’s operating budget is about $3.5 million for the general fund, about $2.2 million for the water and sewer fund, and the American Rescue Plan fund is just over $687,000.

If council passes the proposed budget, the general fund would be about $3.7 million – a 5.5% increase from the current budget.

The water and sewer budget would decrease to $1.8 million, which is due to “gathering more accurate billing and payment” information from this past fiscal year, according to city documents.

The American Rescue Plan fund would remain the same. The city is expected to receive another installment of its ARP money at the end of September.

Many expenses in each city department are increasing due to inflation, city officials said Monday night.