The Loris Recreation Department is kicking off its spring athletic season on April 2 with concession stands, inflatables and the first games of the season.

Games and festivities for opening day will be held outdoors at the Loris Recreation Center at 311 Heritage Rd.

“The last couple years have been a little strange, but in the past we used to do this every year,” said Loris Recreation Director Tim Zeltwanger, referring to past COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. “This one’s a little more unique because we’re back to having a decent number of teams.”

In what might be a record enrollment period, over 240 kids have signed up for Loris’s baseball, softball and tee-ball teams, which will play throughout the day.

The city's baseball and softball teams are grouped into three divisions: 8U, for ages 7 and 8; 10U, for ages 9 and 10; and 12U, for ages 11 and 12. Tee-ball mixes children ages 4-6.

Zeltwanger said there are three teams for each baseball division and one team for each softball division.

Loris’s tee-ball teams only play other teams within their division, while softball teams play teams from neighboring areas like Pee Dee and Conway. Its baseball teams plays both internal and external teams.

While he couldn’t provide an exact date, Zeltwanger said that the public would be able to submit names for the Loris league’s new mascot, a lion, and select one by vote.

At opening day, kids will be able to purchase a $5 wristband to access the inflatables for an hour and a $10 wristband for the whole day. Concession stands will sell burgers, hot dogs and fries as well as chips, sodas and water.

Carolina Food Services will supply the food and Dews Sugar Shack will lease the inflatables.

All proceeds will go to the Loris Recreation Department, which also runs football leagues in the fall and basketball and volleyball leagues in the winter.

Zeltwanger said that opening day would be postponed in the event of rainfall.