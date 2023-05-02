The city of Loris is receiving more than $5 million in grant funds to help with much-needed water and sewer upgrades, officials said.

In total, the city is receiving $5,038,667 for the water and sewer upgrades, according to a release from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

“It’s a godsend really,” said Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson. “I think it’s great we will get the money and we will be able to provide better services for the city and we will cut down on our operating expenses.”

Harrelson said the funds are necessary to fix older pipes where rain water seeps in and infiltrates the system.

“We treat a lot of rainwater and rainwater going into your regular sewer pipes,” he said. “That costs us a lot.”

The funds may also be used to upgrade pipes from led- and copper-based pipes. The city also plans to use the money to convert from manually reading water meters to using radio water meter readers, which will also cut back on labor, Harrelson said.

Councilwoman Jan Vescovi thanked the city employees who helped apply for the grant, acknowledging the amount of work it took.

“It’s really huge for us to be able to get something like that to make improvements in the city,” Vescovi said.

The city will have to match the funds with $300,969 from it's local ARP funds.

The SCRIA awarded $1.369 billion in grant funding to areas across South Carolina to help with improvements for clean drinking water, sanitary sewer and stormwater resilience, a release states.

“The vital infrastructure improvements these funds will deliver across South Carolina will be a game changer,” S.C. Governor Henry McMaster said in a release. “The availability of critical services not only improves the immediate quality of life for our citizens, but it also makes our state more attractive for impactful and sustained economic development.”

The S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) was created by RIA as a major, one-time initiative designed to have an impact on water, wastewater and stormwater systems in small and disadvantaged communities as well as larger, growing communities using federal funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act, the release states.