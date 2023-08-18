There are more heads than helmets this year in the Loris youth football program. And it may take a Hail Mary play, or an immaculate reception, for organizers to get all of the kids off the sideline this season.
City Recreation Director Tim Zeltwanger told city council’s short-handed recreation committee — Chair Jan Vescovi attended the Wednesday, Aug. 16 committee meeting; Joan Gause and Andrea Coleman did not attend — that there are waiting lists in all three age groups.
Zeltwanger said there are 26 fully suited players in the 12-U age group, with nine on the waiting list. The numbers for the 10-U and 8-U squads are 32 and 26 players, and 11 and nine on a waiting list for helmets, respectively. It costs $65 for Loris residents — and $80 for outside residents — to play.
The shortage of head gear results from some helmets not being returned after last season, and a preponderance of “extra-small” sizes in the remaining stock. “Most of the 7-year-olds can’t even get their heads in them,” Zeltwanger lamented.
Making matters worse is that another 14 helmets aged beyond the 10-year limit considered safe, and must be discarded. And the rest of the bunch are due to be recertified this year at a cost of $45 to $50 per helmet.
“You can’t put kids in danger by not having proper equipment,” Vescovi said.
But the city lacks the money to replace them unless the city receives a sizable donation.
Approved helmets are quite costly: about $220 apiece. Zeltwanger predicted it will take “at least $10,000” just to replace the outdated helmets and recertify others in the next budget year.
Even if purchasing helmets proves to be out of reach, Zeltwanger said he will still be able to get some more kids on the field.
He is still waiting to outfit several early signees who have been on vacation, and can then distribute the remaining stock. He also said in past years some players hung up their cleats after contact drills began. If it happens again, those helmets will become available.
To avoid the loss of more helmets, Vescovi suggested that the final games of seasons be scheduled as home games, and helmets be collected before the teams leave the field.
Practice is already underway, and games begin Saturday, Sept. 16.
On the bright side, Zeltwanger said, the youth football program has “plenty of shoulder pads.”
