For yard sale fanatics or people who simply enjoy a good deal, the City of Loris has you covered as it's preparing to host the Big City Sale on Saturday.

The Big City Sale will feature at least 35 vendors, said Samantha Norris, executive director of Loris’ Chamber of Commerce.

“This is the first time we’ve done [the event] where it’s vendors, yard sale, whatever it wants to be,” Norris said.

It’s events like the Big City Sale that helps with Loris’ goal of “bringing more people to town.”

In years past, Loris has typically held a spring festival. This year presented a variety of opportunities for events in the city for visitors to partake in.

“We had the opportunity this year to do a few things, instead of doing one big spring festival," Norris said.

Along with the Big City Sale happening at the Courtyard on Main Street, there will be other community yard sales, as well as a Loris Young Entrepreneurs Fair, an event that teaches children between the ages of 7 and 18 proper business skills.

“We’re teaching them how to open their own business,” Norris said. “They come up with their idea. They make their product. They market their product. They come and have a pop-up shop for the day and sell their product.”

Norris said that vendors selling honey, beef cattle, and even District 10 Coffee Roasters will set up shop in the Courtyard and along the sidewalks of Loris.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.