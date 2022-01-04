The Loris Police Department has received an $85,000 grant from the state to place a school resource officer at Loris Elementary.

The hope is an SRO will not only be there to protect students, but also give them a positive outlook about police, said Loris Police Chief Gary Buley.

“We’re just excited to get that started and hopefully make an impact,” Buley said.

The department pursued an elementary school SRO because it could impact students from many communities within Loris and the outskirts, Buley said.

“To make an impact, it starts with our children first,” he said.

The goal is to start a D.A.R.E. program to teach students to say no to drugs and bullying and to “see something, say something,” Buley said.

“That’s where we are trying to make an impact — before they go into the middle school and the high school,” he said.

The position will be first offered in-house to current Loris police officers, and if an officer is interested and takes the SRO job, the department will hire an officer to replace the position.

This $85,000 grant — from Jan. 1 to June 30 — covers a new vehicle, salary, training and equipment. The police department can apply for the grant for up to six years, and Buley said he is already in the process of applying for it again.

After June 30, and if the department receives the grant a second time, it will cover salary and training expenses from July 1 to June 30, 2023.